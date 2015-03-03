U.S. shale producers get no relief from rising Brent: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - More than ever before, U.S. shale producers are becoming the victims of outdated restrictions on the export of crude oil from the United States.

Export controls have ensured the most oversupplied part of the global oil market is at home in the United States.

The main beneficiaries are rival producers in the Middle East and elsewhere able to obtain higher international prices thanks to the export ban.

U.S. shale producers have received almost no benefit from the improvement in international oil prices since the middle of January.

Benchmark Brent prices have risen around $16 per barrel since hitting their recent low on Jan 13. But prices for shale producers are tied to the domestic marker WTI which has risen by only $4 per barrel over the same period (link.reuters.com/buv24w).

In the middle of January, posted prices for shale producers in Texas and North Dakota were about $4.50 and $17 less than the international marker respectively. By the end of February, the discounts had widened to $16 and $29 (link.reuters.com/duv24w).

Wellhead prices have been pinned down to a level where only the most productive wells in the most productive shale plays will breakeven.

As a result of the growing gap between Brent and WTI, the whole burden of supply-side adjustment in the oil market continues to be thrown onto U.S. shale producers.

Some analysts have questioned whether the rally will delay the necessary rebalancing of the oil market by encouraging more shale production in the United States.

But the price history shows there is little real danger: higher world oil prices have not filtered though into an improvement in the prices and revenues received by shale producers at home.

Instead, American oil producers are being forced to cut their output because they cannot compete aggressively in export markets.

The slump in prices has demonstrated the distortions caused by the export control regime and the damage it is doing to the U.S. oil industry in terms of lost jobs, tax revenues and oil production.

Eliminating the export controls might only raise prices for U.S. producers by a few dollars per barrel. But at the moment those few dollars are the difference between profit and loss for large parts of the shale industry.

Removing the antiquated export ban is the only way to enable U.S. shale producers to compete fairly in the global oil market, protect jobs and promote energy security.