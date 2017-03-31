U.S. oil output rises slightly in January: EIA

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude output rose in January, increasing at the same time as OPEC producers began to trim output as part of a pact to reduce a global supply overhang, the U.S. Energy Department said Friday.

U.S. crude production during the month rose 60,000 barrels per day, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report released Friday. While the agency's statistical arm releases weekly production numbers, the monthly figures are considered to be more accurate.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico production for the month increased, rising 8.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.748 million bpd. Production from North Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and Ohio fell from year-ago levels, according to the data.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to production cuts in November that were implemented in January.

Since January, the oil market has been stuck in a tug-of-war supported by OPEC cuts, but weighed down by increasing output from U.S. shale producers. [O/R]

The increase in January followed U.S. output cuts in December, according to the EIA.

U.S. crude oil demand increased in January, rising 179,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 19.234 million barrels, according to the report.