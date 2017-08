A pumpjack brings oil to the surface in the Monterey Shale, California, U.S. April 29, 2013.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production fell 20,000 barrels per day in July to 8.69 million bpd, according to data released Friday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Production from North Dakota rose 4,000 bpd in July, according to the EIA's monthly 914 report. Meanwhile, Texas production slipped 11,000 bpd and offshore Gulf production rose by 16,000 bpd.