Obama administration to unveil stricter fuel regulations for trains: WSJ

(Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to announce new regulations related to more stringent safety standards on trains carrying flammable fuels on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a source on Capitol Hill familiar with the process.

Reuters had earlier reported that the Obama administration was due to unveil a suite of safety reforms that would rewrite standards conceived long before the rise of the shale oil renaissance.

The rules are expected to be announced on Wednesday morning by U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, according to the Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1rzwrF1)