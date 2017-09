NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation proposes phasing out older DOT-111 railcars for shipping highly flammable crude oils, known as packing group 1, within 2 years, an aide to Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on Wednesday.

Older DOT-111 cars would be phased out for the less flammable crudes in packing groups two and three over three and five years respectively, the aide said.