U.S. oil imports rise, WTI contango deepens: Kemp

The word oil is pictured on an oil bank at a recycling yard in London March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Futures prices are making it increasingly profitable to store surplus crude in the United States, coinciding with a strong period of oil imports and a further build up of already swollen stockpiles.

WTI crude futures prices imply the market is paying more than 61 cents per month to cover the cost of financing and storing oil at the Cushing delivery hub during the fourth quarter of 2015.

The WTI contango for the fourth quarter of 2015 has tripled from less than 20 cents per month at the start of June.

Over the same period, the contango for fourth-quarter Brent has increased by much less, from 37 cents to 48 cents per month (link.reuters.com/puc35w).

It has become more profitable to store oil in the United States in a “cash and carry” strategy tied to WTI than in other parts of the world benchmarked to Brent.

Unsurprisingly, the increased contango in WTI has coincided with an increase in tanker arrivals and crude oil imports.

Crude imports have risen from a recent low of 6.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks ending on May 22 to 7.5 million bpd in four weeks ending July 17 (link.reuters.com/tuc35w).

In the week ending July 17, imports hit 7.94 million bpd, the second highest rate for the year, according to data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Crude imports have been rising strongly even though crude stockpiles are close to their highest levels for 80 years.

The fast pace of imports has been enough to keep stocks from falling even though U.S. refineries are processing crude at record rates of more than 16.8 million bpd.

Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the WTI futures contract, have risen almost 1.7 million barrels in the last four weeks, after dropping by almost 6 million barrels over the previous nine weeks (link.reuters.com/byc35w).

Stocks across the United States have risen almost 1 million barrels in the last four weeks compared with a 26 million barrel draw over the previous nine weeks (link.reuters.com/fyc35w).

The futures market is positioned for a further increase in crude storage during the final three months of the year.

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are hiw own)