TransCanada puts Keystone pipeline spill volume estimate at 400 barrels
April 7, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

TransCanada puts Keystone pipeline spill volume estimate at 400 barrels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of a depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

(Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Thursday about 400 barrels could have spilled in South Dakota from its 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone crude oil pipeline.

The company said it provided the spill volume estimate to regulators on Thursday morning based on the excavation of soil to expose over 100 feet of pipe while it continues to investigate the source of the spill.

The line, which delivers crude from Hardisty, Alberta to Cushing, Oklahoma, and on to Illinois, was shut over the weekend after a potential leak in South Dakota.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

