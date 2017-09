File photo of a depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp affirmed to shippers on Friday that it was still expecting to restart the 590,000 barrel per day Keystone crude pipeline on Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The pipeline, which delivers crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to Cushing, Oklahoma and to Illinois, was shut over the weekend after a potential leak in South Dakota.