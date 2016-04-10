TransCanada restarts Keystone pipeline at reduced pressure

File photo of a depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

(Reuters) - TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) on Sunday said it had restarted the 590,000- barrel-per-day Keystone crude pipeline at reduced pressure after it received American authorization to do so.

The Canadian energy company said the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved the return to service plan for a controlled start Saturday evening.

The pipeline, which delivers light and heavy crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to Cushing, Oklahoma, and Illinois, was shut on April 2 after a potential leak was discovered in South Dakota.

“As part of the return-to-service plan approved by PHMSA, TransCanada is operating the pipeline at reduced pressure,” the company said in a statement.

In an e-mailed statement to media on Friday, the company said it identified the leak near its Freeman pump station in Hutchinson County, South Dakota.

The company also said it will conduct aerial patrols and visual inspections during the restart.