TransCanada to curtail shipments on Keystone crude pipeline by 35 percent in April: notice

File photo of a depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp will curtail shipments on its 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone crude pipeline by 35 percent for the remainder of April, according to a shipper notice dated Wednesday.

The move comes after TransCanada told customers that the earliest restart date for the pipeline, which was shut over the weekend, is early next week, a company spokesman said in an e-mail.

The pipeline delivers crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to Cushing, Oklahoma, and to Illinois.