3 months ago
USDA April soybean crush seen at 148.1 million bushels
May 31, 2017 / 6:48 PM / 3 months ago

USDA April soybean crush seen at 148.1 million bushels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

File photo: Soy beans are seen in a field waiting to be harvested in Minooka, Illinois, September 24, 2014.Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly report on oilseed crushings will likely show that about 4.444 million short tons, or 148.1 million bushels, of soybeans were processed in April, according to the average forecast of seven analysts in a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

Their estimates ranged from 146.0 million to 149.3 million bushels. The median prediction was 148.0 million bushels.

The USDA is scheduled to issue its report at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) on Thursday. The U.S. March soy crush totaled 4.800 million tons, or 159.98 million bushels, the government reported.

U.S. soyoil stocks at the end of April were seen at 2.254 billion pounds (lbs), based on an average of estimates from four analysts. The soyoil estimates ranged from 2.225 billion to 2.290 billion lbs.

The USDA reported end-March soyoil stocks at 2.353 billion lbs.

The National Oilseed Processors Association, a trade group, estimated that its members crushed 139.134 million bushels of soybeans in April, down from 153.060 million in March.

NOPA reported April soyoil stocks at 1.725 billion lbs, down from 1.815 billion in March.

Reporting by Julie Ingwersen, editing by G Crosse

