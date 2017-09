O.J. Simpson's former home in Brentwood, California is shown in this June 14, 1994 file photo. REUTERS/Files

(Reuters) - A knife purportedly found on a Los Angeles property where O.J. Simpson once lived is a utility-style blade inconsistent with the murders of the former football star’s wife and her friend, NBC News reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

The sources described the knife as a relatively inexpensive, smaller-bladed utility knife typically carried by construction workers, gardeners and other laborers, NBC reported.