Police say story of knife found at O.J. Simpson house may be bogus

O.J. Simpson holds up his hands to the jury showing leather gloves that prosecutors say he wore the night of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman during the Simpson double-murder trial in Los Angeles, California in this June 15, 1995 file photo. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich/Files

(Reuters) - Los Angeles police said on Friday they were conducting tests on a knife that was claimed to be found on a property owned by athlete O.J. Simpson at the time he was accused and later acquitted of two murders 21 years ago.

LAPD spokesman Andrew Neiman said the knife was turned over in the last month by a retired police officer who said he obtained it from someone working on a construction site at the property.

Neiman said the knife would be tested for DNA evidence, but added it was possible that “the whole story is bogus from the get-go.” Neiman declined to name the retired police officer or to say why the knife had only come to light last month.

Simpson’s ex-wife and Goldman were stabbed multiple times in the neck and head but the murder weapon was never found at the time of the nine-month trial that ended in 1995 with Simpson’s acquittal.

Simpson cannot be prosecuted again for the two murders because that would constitute double jeopardy.

