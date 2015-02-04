FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma Capitol briefly closed after suspicious letters found
#U.S.
February 4, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Oklahoma Capitol briefly closed after suspicious letters found

Heide Brandes

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - The Oklahoma Capitol was briefly closed on Wednesday after four suspicious letters arrived at the building, police and lawmakers said.

Initial reports that the letters contained a powdery substance had been incorrect and no harmful material was discovered, said Captain Paul Timmons, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

“There was no powdery substance found in any of the envelopes,” Timmons said.

A bomb and hazardous material squad had been deployed to search the building, he said.

State Senator David Holt wrote on his Twitter feed: “The OK Capitol was briefly locked down, but we’re back at work now.”

Local news reports said at least one of the four letters was sent to the office of Governor Mary Fallin. The letters appear to have been hand-delivered.

Reporting by Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh and Peter Cooney

