Cattle truck spills clog Oklahoma highways with livestock

TULSA, Okla. (Reuters) - Parts of major highways in Tulsa and near Oklahoma City were temporarily closed on Thursday morning after trucks carrying cattle crashed and tipped over in separate incidents, spilling scores of livestock on the roadways.

In Tulsa, a rig carrying 106 head of cattle tipped over, while in the Oklahoma City-area county of Pottawatomie, about 100 miles to the southwest of Tulsa, a semi-truck carrying 120 head of cattle overturned, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Many cattle escaped in both incidents and were seen grazing along the side of roads, causing traffic jams stretching for miles after authorities shut the roadways to round them up. Others remained trapped in the truck trailers.

In the Oklahoma City-area accident, a professional cattle wrangling team was called in to gather up the livestock, the Daily Oklahoman quoted a highway patrolman as saying.