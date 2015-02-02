Oklahoma man cited for dumping two dozen cow heads near river

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An Oklahoma man has been cited with illegally dumping 24 decapitated cow heads and three dead calves near the state’s Arkansas River over the weekend.

Sequoyah County Sheriff Ron Lockhart said the butchered remains of the cattle were found near trash bins at a dam near Sallisaw, Oklahoma, and authorities were able to track the ear tags on the cow heads to the suspect.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was cited Sunday for illegal dumping, and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture may bring additional charges. He is from Muldrow, Oklahoma, authorities said.

Lockhart said the cattle appeared to be butchered for meat, and the suspect admitted to removing the cow heads for meat from the cheeks. One cow was taken to a processing plant in Stigler, Oklahoma, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said it would seek reimbursement for costs related to the proper disposal of the animal parts.

Disposing of waste by the roadside, stream or on other people’s property is a crime in Oklahoma punishable by fines of up to $5,000, possible jail time, or other penalties.