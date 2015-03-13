FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One killed, two injured in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash
March 13, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

One killed, two injured in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash

(Reuters) - One person was killed and two others injured when a medical helicopter with three aboard crashed about 65 miles south of Tulsa, officials said Friday.

The aircraft, registered to EagleMed LLC, was believed to be carrying three employees when it went down around 11:25 p.m. Thursday near Eufala, FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said in a statement.

McIntosh County Emergency Management Director Wesley Dawson said one person was killed and did not have information on the survivors. The helicopter was flying from Tulsa to McAlester.

FAA investigators went to the site and the National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco and Jon Herskovitz in Austin

