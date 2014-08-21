FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma City policeman arrested for raping women while on patrol
August 21, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

Oklahoma City policeman arrested for raping women while on patrol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An Oklahoma City police officer was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least six women while on patrol, police said.

Daniel Holtzclaw, a three-year veteran, was booked on charges that included rape, oral sodomy and sexual battery, Chief Bill Citty told reporters.

A lawyer for Holtzclaw was not immediately available for comment. He is being held on $5 million bond.

Police expect there may be more victims who have not yet come forward. They added that some of the suspected assaults took place as a result of traffic stops.

Reporting by Heide Brandes and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh

