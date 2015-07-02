FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma county commissioner arrested on gun and drug charges
#U.S.
July 2, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma county commissioner arrested on gun and drug charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - A county commissioner in rural Oklahoma and his wife have been arrested on suspicion of the illegal possession of a firearm and drugs, the Oklahoma State Board of Investigation said on Thursday.

Doug Murrow, 47, commissioner of Alfalfa County, about 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, and his wife, Brandelynn, 37 were arrested on Wednesday, OSBI said.

Murrow is suspected of giving a firearm to his wife, a convicted felon, and possessing a controlled dangerous drug within 1,000 feet of a school.

A judge released Doug Murrow on his own recognizance and set wife’s bond at $5,000. Doug Murrow has declined to comment on the arrest.

In June, the Alfalfa County district attorney requested OSBI investigate potential criminal activity by the county commissioner.

Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott

