Men disguised as super heroes suspected in Oklahoma robbery
#U.S.
December 4, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Men disguised as super heroes suspected in Oklahoma robbery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Oklahoma police took into custody two men on suspicion of putting on comic book super hero masks, beating a woman with a pistol and robbing her at a gas station on Thursday.

The suspects, who have not been identified, are thought to have worn Batman and Captain America masks, Oklahoma City police said. A third suspect, described as an unmasked woman, was still at large.

Police said the men were taken into custody for suspected theft of a vehicle linked to the gas station robbery. Police originally said they were arrested but later said the men were being detained and questioned in connection to the robbery.

The victim was hit twice in the head with a gun. She was treated and released at the scene, said Oklahoma City Police Sergeant Jennifer Wardlow.

“We learned that the victim went inside to pay for her gas, and when she went back out, a blue pickup pulled up behind her,” Wardlow said. After that the victim was assaulted and robbed.

Reporting by Heide Brandes; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Sandra Maler

