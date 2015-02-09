Oklahoma boy dies after pot with explosive hit by bullet

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An 8-year-old Oklahoma boy was killed after being struck with shrapnel when a pot containing an explosive blew up after it was shot with a high-powered rifle, a sheriff’s office said on Monday.

Two people, including the child and a 22-year-old man, were struck with metal shards from the pot, which had been placed on a stove outside in a yard and contained an explosive along the lines of Tannerite, Sequoyah County Sheriff Ron Lockhart said about Sunday’s incident.

Tannerite is a stable compound often used in target practice because it can explode when struck by a bullet.

The boy died from his injuries while the man was being treated at a hospital in Arkansas, the sheriff’s office said.

A 30-year-old man who was experimenting with the explosive was arrested on a child abuse complaint, it said.

Identities of those involved have not been released. Additional details of the incident were not immediately available.