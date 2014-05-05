FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More than 1,000 people flee deadly Oklahoma wildfire
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 5, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

More than 1,000 people flee deadly Oklahoma wildfire

Heide Brandes

1 Min Read

Smoke rises over the Logan County wildfire near Guthrie, Oklahoma May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Rowe

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in central Oklahoma because of a wildfire that has killed one person and threatened scores of buildings in its path, officials said on Monday.

High heat and winds have spurred the wildfire after the blazes broke out Sunday near Guthrie, 30 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Guthrie Fire Department Chief Eric Harlow said more than 40 agencies responded to help contain the wildfire, which has destroyed about 10 homes and left another 150 homes under threat from being engulfed in flames.

A 56-year-old man was killed on Sunday after he refused to leave his residence, Harlow said and at least 1,000 residents have been forced to flee the area.

Governor Mary Fallin toured the area Monday and proclaimed a state of emergency in 36 counties facing a high risk of fire.

Editing by Jon Herskovitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.