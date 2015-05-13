Oklahoma allows designated school staff to carry guns

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Oklahoma school districts can designate trained staff members to carry guns on school property under a bill signed into law this week by Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican.

The law authorizes school boards to choose school employees to be trained as armed security guards or reserve peace officers. The training would be paid for by school districts and would allow designated employees to carry handguns on school grounds.

Oklahoma school resource officers can carry firearms already, but the new bill expands the right to additional school staff.

Backers said the measure would promote school safety, while opponents said having firearms on campus could put students and teachers in danger.

It was one of 27 bills signed into law on Tuesday by the governor, her office said on Wednesday. The bill was sent to Fallin last week after easily being approved in the Republican-dominated legislature.