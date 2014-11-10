FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
November 10, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Gunman in custody after taking hostages in Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An armed man was taken into custody after holding at least two people hostage for several hours in an office building in Norman, Oklahoma, on Monday, police said, adding there were no reported injuries.

“Suspect in custody,” police in Norman, about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City, said in a statement. Police said they had been in talks with the suspect, trying to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the standoff.

TV news crews showed dozens of people flooding out of the Nextep office building, which has been surrounded by police and emergency vehicles.

David Blair, a paralegal with the Farzaneh immigration law office in the building, told local TV broadcaster News 9 that he spoke to one woman who was being held hostage.

“She seems OK. She was a little shaken up,” he told the station, adding the gunman had allowed her to use her cellphone.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Peter Cooney

