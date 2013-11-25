Oklahoma women held after four-year-old turns up at school smelling of pot

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - The grandmother and great-aunt of an Oklahoma preschooler have been arrested after their four-year-old charge turned up in class smelling of marijuana and apparently high from the drug, police said on Monday.

Police in Edmond, just north of Oklahoma City, arrested the 53-year-old grandmother and 52-year-old great-aunt on Friday on suspicion of marijuana possession and smoking the drug in the presence of a child.

Police were called to Cross Timbers Elementary School on Friday when the young boy was acting strangely in class.

They questioned the grandmother and great-aunt, who admitted to smoking marijuana before dropping the boy off.

The women were then taken into custody and the boy was released to his mother, who was not involved in the incident, Edmond Police said.