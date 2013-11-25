FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma women held after four-year-old turns up at school smelling of pot
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 25, 2013 / 9:00 PM / 4 years ago

Oklahoma women held after four-year-old turns up at school smelling of pot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - The grandmother and great-aunt of an Oklahoma preschooler have been arrested after their four-year-old charge turned up in class smelling of marijuana and apparently high from the drug, police said on Monday.

Police in Edmond, just north of Oklahoma City, arrested the 53-year-old grandmother and 52-year-old great-aunt on Friday on suspicion of marijuana possession and smoking the drug in the presence of a child.

Police were called to Cross Timbers Elementary School on Friday when the young boy was acting strangely in class.

They questioned the grandmother and great-aunt, who admitted to smoking marijuana before dropping the boy off.

The women were then taken into custody and the boy was released to his mother, who was not involved in the incident, Edmond Police said.

Reporting by Heide Brandes, writing by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Cynthia Johnston, G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.