FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Ten Commandments monument set up at Oklahoma statehouse
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 8, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Ten Commandments monument set up at Oklahoma statehouse

Heide Brandes

2 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - A new Ten Commandments monument was installed on Oklahoma state capitol grounds on Thursday to replace a previous one that was destroyed when a man drove his car into it.

The new 6-foot-tall stone monument, paid for with private money and supported by lawmakers in the socially conservative state, replaced the one installed in 2012, which was knocked down about three months ago.

“I appreciate that the Ten Commandments monument has been restored to its position outside the Capitol,” said Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican.

In October, a 29-year-old man suspected of suffering from mental illness was arrested in the incident.

He allegedly spit on a picture of President Barack Obama at a federal building in Oklahoma City, got into a car and slammed into the Ten Commandments structure, saying the devil made him do it, according to Oklahoma law enforcement officials. 

Conservative Christian groups fought for years to have the Ten Commandments displayed at the statehouse.

Legislative approval was eventually granted to the groups, who said they were using private funds to commemorate a historical event and were not in violation of constitutional restrictions on the state sponsoring religion.

The American Civil Liberties Union has sued to have the monument removed, contending that it violated church-and-state provisions. Other groups, including Hindus and Satanists, have petitioned to put up their own monuments on the capitol grounds.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.