FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma mom jailed for leaving naughty daughter at homeless shelter
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 18, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Oklahoma mom jailed for leaving naughty daughter at homeless shelter

Heide Brandes

2 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An Oklahoma City woman was arrested on child endangerment charges after wanting to give her misbehaving 12-year-old daughter a lesson by dropping her off at a homeless shelter, police said on Tuesday.

Tiara Marshall, 29, said she never planned to leave her daughter at the shelter and returned an hour after dropping her off on Sunday to retrieve her. The daughter did not stay at the shelter. Instead, she walked to a friend’s house about a mile away, police said.

Marshall said the girl stole cash from her boyfriend and became violent when she tried to spank her, according to police.

The probable cause affidavit said the frigid conditions the day the girl was dropped off and the danger she faced from possible abduction served as justification to have Marshall charged. The mother was released from custody on Monday.

“I feel horrible,” Marshall told local TV broadcaster KOCO. “Everyone thinks that I just tried to throw my child away so to speak and that’s not the case. I love her with all my heart ... it’s just I was trying to teach her a lesson.”

Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.