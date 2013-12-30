FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man suspected of killing Colorado family captured in Oklahoma
December 30, 2013 / 11:05 AM / 4 years ago

Man suspected of killing Colorado family captured in Oklahoma

Elizabeth Dilts

2 Min Read

Harry Carl Mapps, 59, is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Pueblo County, Colorado, Sheriff's Department. REUTERS/Pueblo County Sheriffs Department/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A man suspected of shooting dead a family of three and setting their Colorado home on fire was captured in an Oklahoma motel after a month-long manhunt, authorities said on Sunday.

Harry Carl Mapps, 59, was arrested in Roland, Oklahoma on Saturday night. He was wanted on charges of first degree murder in the deaths of Reginald and Kim Tuttle and their adult daughter, Dawn Roderick, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado said in a statement.

It said the bodies were found by firefighters responding to a fire at the Tuttle’s home in the county on November 27.

Mapps was last registered as a resident in Dimmitt, Texas and may have been homeless and working for the family, the sheriff’s office said. It said it appeared he had been living with the family in their mountainside home as recently as a week before the fire.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mapps after he was identified cashing checks from the account of one of the victims on the same day as the fire.

Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Brunnstrom

