FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Tulsa
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 26, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Tulsa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two adults and two children from Guatemala were shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in a Tulsa, Oklahoma, apartment, police said on Tuesday.

The victims were a 35-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a boy, 3, and a girl, 5. There was also a 2-year-old found alive in the apartment who was not related to the victims, police said.

“The investigation reveals that a 35-year-old male shot the three victims and then killed himself,” Tulsa police said in a statement.

The identities of those killed have not been released.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.