Apparent murder-suicide leaves four dead in Oklahoma

(Reuters) - Police discovered four bodies of a family, including two young boys, inside a home in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday in what appeared to be a murder-suicide, officials said.

Tulsa Police Captain Matt McCord told reporters that officers went to the home after receiving a call from the employer of the man in the household, requesting they check up on the house.

Police found the bodies, all shot and killed, presumably by the father given the proximity of the gun to his body, McCord told reporters in a video published online by the Tulsa World newspaper.

The killings may have occurred as many as two days before the bodies were discovered, McCord said. Both of the boys were younger than 10 years old and the bodies were found in separate rooms, police said.

Local broadcaster KTUL said that the family’s neighbors had no indication there were any problems in the household prior to the shooting.

“Our kids played with their boys all the time, and played with them all day this last Saturday, we loved ‘em,” neighbor Stephen Wiseman told KTUL.