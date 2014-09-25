One killed in incident at Oklahoma food distribution center: police

(Reuters) - One woman has been killed and a man transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday in what police said was a fight at a Moore, Oklahoma, food distribution center.

A Moore police spokesman said the incident appeared to be over and the man who was shot “is believed to be the suspect in the stabbing.”

“We believe that the shooting is over,” spokesman Jeremy Lewis told broadcaster KOCO.

The man was shot by an off-duty officer responding to the emergency call, he added.

The incident took place at Vaughan Foods in Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City.

Live video footage from the scene showed about a dozen emergency vehicles at the site.