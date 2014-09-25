FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One killed in incident at Oklahoma food distribution center: police
#U.S.
September 25, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 3 years ago

One killed in incident at Oklahoma food distribution center: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One woman has been killed and a man transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday in what police said was a fight at a Moore, Oklahoma, food distribution center.

A Moore police spokesman said the incident appeared to be over and the man who was shot “is believed to be the suspect in the stabbing.”

“We believe that the shooting is over,” spokesman Jeremy Lewis told broadcaster KOCO.

The man was shot by an off-duty officer responding to the emergency call, he added.

The incident took place at Vaughan Foods in Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City.

Live video footage from the scene showed about a dozen emergency vehicles at the site.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Heide Brandes; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
