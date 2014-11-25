Oklahoma woman shot and killed by three-year-old son: police

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An Oklahoma woman was fatally shot in the head by her 3-year-old son who came across a handgun in their Tulsa home, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a 26-year-old Army veteran, died on Monday and was apparently hit with a single shot as she was changing her 1-year-old daughter’s diaper. The victim’s grandmother, who lives in the house, found the woman along with the children inside the house, police said.

The 3-year-old son was reported to have repeatedly said: “Mommy shot” as he was taken away from the residence by police, media reports said.

The toddler was interviewed by child specialists and confirmed the events, police said.

Other weapons were in the home, but not out in the open, police said.

The husband, a truck driver, was notified of the death and returned home, they said.