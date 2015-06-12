FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma highway worker killed by airborne 'Stop' sign
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 12, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma highway worker killed by airborne 'Stop' sign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TULSA, Okla. (Reuters) - An Oklahoma highway worker has been killed by a “Stop” sign that slid off the back of a truck and struck him in the neck, police said on Friday.

Jerald Warden, 53, was supervising highway road repairs in the median on Thursday about 30 miles west of Tulsa in Pawnee County when a bungee cord securing the sign in the bed of his crew’s dump truck broke, causing it to fall out, police said.

He was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he died of his injuries.

Reporting by Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.