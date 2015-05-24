FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drenching rains force scores of rescues in Oklahoma City
May 24, 2015 / 3:45 AM / 2 years ago

Drenching rains force scores of rescues in Oklahoma City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than 70 people were rescued on Saturday after severe storms soaked Oklahoma during a month of record rainfall, authorities said.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said in a statement it had rescued more than 70 people after the drenching storms triggered flash floods in the city.

The storms also spurred several small tornadoes throughout the day, causing limited damage, officials said.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, said Oklahoma City was just .11 inch shy of the all-time record for rainfall in any month.

It warned of flooding and advised people not to drive into any water covering roadways. Other parts of the state have already broken monthly rainfall records.

Reporting by Heide Brandes, writing by Chris Michaud

