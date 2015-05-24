Drenching rains force scores of rescues in Oklahoma City

(Reuters) - More than 70 people were rescued on Saturday after severe storms soaked Oklahoma during a month of record rainfall, authorities said.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said in a statement it had rescued more than 70 people after the drenching storms triggered flash floods in the city.

The storms also spurred several small tornadoes throughout the day, causing limited damage, officials said.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, said Oklahoma City was just .11 inch shy of the all-time record for rainfall in any month.

It warned of flooding and advised people not to drive into any water covering roadways. Other parts of the state have already broken monthly rainfall records.