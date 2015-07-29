Oklahoma governor to move daughter’s mobile home from mansion grounds

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin speaks at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - A mobile home belonging to the daughter of Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin will be removed from its parking spot on the grounds of the governor’s mansion after it was found to be in violation of zoning laws, the governor said on Wednesday.

Christina Fallin, 28, has been living in the travel trailer near the state capitol since April and will vacate the property by Sunday.

The governor said her daughter would be welcome to live inside the mansion while she looks for a more permanent arrangement.

“It has been a blessing to have her close by and, like any parent, I love her, am proud of her and am happy to have her stay with her family,” Fallin said.

Local broadcaster KFOR took aerial photos of the trailer, which was hooked up to utility connections on the mansion grounds. Fallin discounted suggestions that her daughter’s utilities were being paid by taxpayers.

“Yesterday, after we received a question about regulations, I asked my staff to double check if there might be any codes or zoning rules concerning personal trailers,” Fallin said.

“We found that the Capitol-Medical Center Improvement and Zoning Commission rules prohibits living in trailers, even temporarily, on state property.”

Fallin lives in the mansion with her husband and stepson. Another stepson lives in a garage apartment at the mansion.

Christina Fallin, a musician and artist, is the governor’s daughter from her first marriage.