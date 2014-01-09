Oklahoma man charged with 'atomic wedgie' murder of stepfather

Brad Lee Davis is pictured in this booking photo courtesy of Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office. REUTERS/Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - A 33-year-old Oklahoma man has been charged with killing his stepfather by giving him an “atomic wedgie,” that caused the victim to suffocate on his own underwear.

Brad Lee Davis was charged with murder in the death of 58-year-old Denver St. Clair in a drunken family fight at a residence just east of Oklahoma City, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest affidavit obtained on Wednesday.

Police arrested Davis on Tuesday. The affidavit said he “grabbed St. Clair’s underwear and gave him an ‘atomic wedgie.’ Davis allegedly pulled the elastic waistband of St. Clair’s underwear over his head and around his neck.”

Oklahoma Medical Examiner spokeswoman Amy Elliott said the cause of death was asphyxiation and blunt force trauma.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Deputy Travis Palmer said Davis and St. Clair were drinking beer on the night of December 21 at the older man’s residence when St. Clair began speaking ill about his wife, who is Davis’ mother.

Investigators said St. Clair’s elastic waistband was stretched over his head and that it left ligature marks around his neck. Blood splatter was also found in the kitchen, the living room and on the living room ceiling.

Davis was being held in Pottawatomie County without bond. His lawyer was not immediately available for comment.