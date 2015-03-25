FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro motorcycle rider Westby dies in Oklahoma crash
March 25, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

Pro motorcycle rider Westby dies in Oklahoma crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Professional motorcycle racer Dane Westby, 28, was killed in a Tulsa, Oklahoma street crash when the motorcycle he was riding jumped a curb and hit a concrete wall and utility pole, police said on Wednesday.

Westby, who won his first motorcycle race at the age of seven and has been a rising star on the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Pro Racing circuit, died at a Tulsa hospital after the Monday night crash.

“Dane was a true champion, on and off the track, and one of the brightest stars in the paddock,” AMA Pro Racing said in a statement.

Police gave no details on what caused the crash.

Known as “The Wolverine,” Westby finished the 2014 season with a third place finish at a September race in New Jersey, according to AMA Pro Racing.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Susan Heavey

