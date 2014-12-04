FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Jose, St. Louis awarded U.S. gymnastics trials for 2016 Olympics
December 4, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

San Jose, St. Louis awarded U.S. gymnastics trials for 2016 Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for women’s gymnastics has been awarded to San Jose, California, and the men’s trials to St. Louis, USA Gymnastics announced on Thursday.

The women’s trials are set for July 8-10 at SAP Center at San Jose, site of the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, while the men’s trials will be held June 24-26 at Saint Louis University’s Chaifetz Arena, which hosted the 2012 national championships.

“San Jose and St. Louis knocked it out of the park with these two premier championship events in 2012,” USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny said in a statement.

“We are confident that these two cities are the perfect setting for determining the gymnasts who will represent the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games.”

The last time the men’s and women’s trials were held separately was in 1976.

The 2016 Summer Olympics will be held in Rio de Janeiro.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

