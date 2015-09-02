FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Obama enthusiastic for Los Angeles Summer Olympics bid: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People ride paddle boats on a hot day at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles, California June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was pleased with Los Angeles’ bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, the White House said on Wednesday.

“Both the president and first lady are very enthusiastic and strongly supportive of the bid put forward by the city of Los Angeles,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said while traveling with the president in Alaska.

Los Angeles was officially selected on Tuesday as the American candidate city that will bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics after Boston pulled out of the race in July, the U.S. Olympic Committee said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
