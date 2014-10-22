Price check on honey? Bear cub startles Oregon drugstore shoppers

PORTLAND Ore. (Reuters) - A 13-lb (6-kg) bear cub perusing the aisles of an Oregon drugstore over the weekend drew cries of shock and cuteness from patrons before police scooped her into a handheld shopping basket, according to video footage and officials on Wednesday.

The floppy-footed 6-month-old black bear can be seen in a YouTube video posted on Monday traipsing aisles of greeting cards, diapers and mouthwash, apparently unable to find the jars of honey, as shoppers, employees, and police coo and try to corral the cub.

“That is so cute,” a woman can be heard saying in the background. In a nearby aisle, an unflinching shopper continues studying merchandise.

The cub at one point pauses briefly, casts a doubtful glance at an officer holding a shopping basket at the end of an aisle, and then scampers off in the opposite direction, eventually trotting alongside shelves of mouthwash in another aisle.

The cub first appeared in a room at a motel in Ashland, a tourist destination a few miles north of the Oregon-California border, according to local media reports, then jumped out a window and crossed the street to the Rite Aid drugstore.

Police eventually scooped her into a handheld basket and turned her over to wildlife managers, state wildlife officials said on Wednesday.

She was unharmed and has been transferred to a Washington state rehabilitation center and will ultimately be released into the wild, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said.