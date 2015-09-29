Fugitive in 1990 Oregon rape case back in U.S., awaits extradition

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - An American fugitive sought on kidnapping and rape charges for nearly 25 years was back in the United States on Tuesday, being held in a Los Angeles County jail awaiting extradition to Oregon after being arrested in Mexico, authorities said.

Paul Jackson was arrested on Monday morning in Guadalajara by Mexican immigration authorities, the U.S. Marshals Oregon Fugitive Task Force said in a statement.

“He is now back in the U.S.,” said U.S. Marshals spokesman Eric Wahlstrom. “We got him out last night.”

Jackson and his half-brother, Vance Roberts, were indicted in Oregon in 1990 on charges stemming from the rape, kidnapping and torture of two women near Portland. They jumped bail in 1991 and disappeared.

Now, Oregon and California officials are working to bring Jackson, 45, to Oregon to face charges, Wahlstrom said. It was not immediately clear how long extradition would take, officials said.

He is being held in the Los Angeles County jail without bail, according to local sheriff’s department records.

In one case, a young woman escaped a home in Hillsboro, a suburb of Portland, after being chained up, sexually abused and raped, the U.S. Marshals said in a statement.

Authorities named Jackson and Roberts as suspects, but the brothers fled until 2006 when Roberts turned himself in, according to U.S. Marshals. He was convicted and sentenced to 108 years in prison.

Police said a tip came in about Jackson after CNN aired an episode about him on John Walsh’s “The Hunt” in July.