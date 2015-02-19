Officials probing if meningitis killed Oregon student amid outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Oregon health authorities are investigating whether a bacterial infection related to meningitis killed a college student this week amid an outbreak that has sickened three others at the state’s flagship public university, officials said on Thursday.

University of Oregon student Lauren Jones, 18, died on Tuesday. An autopsy was inconclusive, and state and federal labs will conduct further tests to determine the cause of death, Lane County Public Health Department spokesman Jason Davis said.

Davis declined to comment on any other possible causes of death. Public health officials are offering antibiotics used against meningococcemia, the bacterial precursor to meningitis, to students who may have come into prolonged contact with Jones.

Jones, a Georgia native who enrolled this fall and was on the Eugene-based school’s acrobatics and tumbling team, was found unresponsive in her dorm room on Tuesday and was later declared dead at a nearby hospital, said university spokeswoman Jen McCulley.

“Our community is grieving about the loss of this vibrant student,” McCulley said.

Three other students at the university had previously been diagnosed with meningococcemia infections, which can also lead to damaging blood infections but can be transmitted only after several hours of exposure.

Of the three students whose infections have been confirmed since January, two were recovering well while a third was facing what Davis called serious health challenges.

The University of Oregon is cooperating with public health officials and is offering students voluntary meningitis vaccines, McCulley said.