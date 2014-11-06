Oregon police capture man suspected of murder, posting pictures online

David Kalac is pictured in this handout booking photo courtesy of Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Kalac is suspected of killing his girlfriend, 30-year-old Amber Lynn Coplin, on November 4, 2014, at her Port Orchard, Washington-area home where he was also living, said the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office. REUTERS/ Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/Handout

(Reuters) - Police in Oregon have arrested a man accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend then posting gruesome pictures of the scene onto the internet, authorities said.

David Michael Kalac, 33, was arrested without incident on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. local time near Portland after eluding police for hours, the Wilsonville Police Department said via Twitter.

Kalac is suspected of killing his girlfriend, 30-year-old Amber Lynn Coplin, on Tuesday at her Port Orchard, Washington-area home where he was also living, said the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Coplin’s body was found by her 13-year-old son after he returned home from school, the sheriff’s office said. The office added that after the killing, reports from around the country flooded in saying that graphic images of the scene had been posted online.

Authorities said Kalac indicated how the victim was killed in comments on the file sharing website where he uploaded the photos, which showed the slain woman naked in her apartment.

Police said Kalac fled the home in Coplin’s car, and later led Oregon authorities on a brief high speed chase early on Wednesday morning. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Kalac on the charge of second degree murder on Wednesday.

Police said that Kalac had a long history of violent crime in Washington and Virginia.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Kalac would be booked in an Oregon jail before being extradited to Washington with a $2 million bail.

Local television news station KING 5 said that Kalac had posted messages on social media indicating that he was hoping to be killed by police when he was found. The station reported that Coplin had been beaten to death.