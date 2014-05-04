Naked Oregon man doing push-ups in road struck by car, killed

PORTLAND Ore. (Reuters) - A naked man who had been running and doing push-ups in a Portland street was struck by a car and killed early on Sunday, police said.

Portland police said they received two phone calls about the man in a street in an industrial area of north Portland but the man was killed before they arrived at the scene. A third call said a car had hit the man, police said in a statement.

“The driver that struck the man remained at the scene and was cooperative,” the statement said. The driver was not impaired by alcohol or drugs

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy, including a toxicology report.