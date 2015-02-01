Three climbers rescued after fall on Oregon's Mt. Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Two mountain climbers were rescued by helicopter on Saturday after they fell on Oregon’s Mount Hood at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters), and a third climber was helped down the mountain on foot, authorities said.

The climbers, two men and one woman, were injured on the renowned peak when they fell in the Hog’s Back region, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities did not provide details on how far the climbers had fallen. Their identities were not released.

Sheriff’s deputies worked to reach the injured climbers in conjunction with Portland Mountain Rescue, who were in the area training at the time, and a team from the ambulance and helicopter rescue company AMR touched down to come to the climbers assistance within hours of their fall, officials said.

The woman climber suffered two fractured ankles, while one of the men sustained a fractured leg, the Sheriff’s Office statement said, citing initial reports. The third climber was assisted down the mountain under his own strength.

The Oregon National Guard said the two injured climbers were later transferred to its helicopter and airlifted to a hospital.

Mount Hood, about 60 miles (97 km) east of Portland, is a popular climbing spot, with 8,000 to 10,000 climbs per year.