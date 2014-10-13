Oregon couple to plead not guilty to sex with 16-year-old babysitter

(Reuters) - An Oregon couple is expected to plead not guilty on Monday to charges they repeatedly sexually abused a 16-year-old babysitter after plying her with alcohol and marijuana, then used a cell phone to film the acts, a county prosecutor said.

Troy Cawvey, 25, and his 27-year-old girlfriend Amber Whitford face 52 counts apiece of felony child sex abuse and other charges over accusations of abusing the teen over at least 10 nights this summer, said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Christine Mascal.

The pair, living together in the Portland area, were being held on more than $2 million bail and were expected to enter automatic not guilty pleas at an arraignment later on Monday, Mascal said. If convicted, they could face five to 15 years in prison.

An indictment charges them with 10 counts each of taking sexually explicit images of a minor, 10 counts of possession of those images, 10 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana and 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

Whitford has two sons, ages 5 and 7, and was living with Cawvey, who has a child who does not live with him full time, The Oregonian newspaper reported, citing court records.

The couple could not immediately be reached for comment.