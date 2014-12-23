FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three men face attempted murder charges in Oregon school shooting
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 23, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Three men face attempted murder charges in Oregon school shooting

Shelby Sebens

2 Min Read

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Three men suspected in a gang-related shooting this month outside an Oregon high school for homeless and other vulnerable students are facing attempted murder and other charges, Portland police said on Monday.

Police said the Dec. 12 shooting, which left four people injured, erupted following a dispute outside Rosemary Anderson High School.

Sixteen-year-old Marquise D‘Angelo Murphy, 18-year-old Marquel Diamond Dugas and 22-year-old Lonzo Murphy face attempted murder, assault, and four counts each of unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges, police said in a statement.

Portland Police Bureau spokesman Pete Simpson said the suspects are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Multnomah County Court. A grand jury was underway to consider the charges.

Three of those hurt have since been discharged from the hospital, police said on Monday. A fourth victim was grazed and did not go to the hospital.

Dugas and Lonzo Murphy, Marquise’s brother, were arrested on Dec. 13. Marquise Murphy was arrested on Dec. 16. All are being held on probation violations pending the investigation, police said.

Police have said they believe the shooting was gang related but they have not released details as to what the dispute was about.

Rosemary Anderson High School serves “at-risk” students including some who are homeless or have been expelled from or dropped out of mainstream schools.

Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Oregon; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.