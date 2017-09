U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will travel to Roseburg, Oregon, on Friday to meet privately with the families of the victims of the recent mass shooting there, a White House official said on Monday.

The official said further details on the president’s trip would be made available in the coming days.