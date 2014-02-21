FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oregon teens charged in swastika-carving attack on student
#U.S.
February 21, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 4 years ago

Oregon teens charged in swastika-carving attack on student

Teresa Carson

2 Min Read

PORTLAND, Oregon (Reuters) - Four Portland teenagers have been charged with luring another teen into a shed, hitting him with a crowbar, shooting him with a BB gun, forcing him to eat cat feces and carving a swastika on his forehead, court documents provided on Friday revealed.

The documents indicated the victim in the case, Dustyn Murrain, was lured to the shed earlier this month by a girl and then attacked by the other teens.

When Murrain, 15, asked what they wanted, the four told him money and a skateboard, the documents showed. They allowed him to leave to get the money and skateboard, but he fled instead to a nearby auto shop, where employees called police.

Jenna Montgomery and Blue Kalmbach, both 15, and Jess Taylor, 17, were charged on Wednesday with assault, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and robbery in connection with the February 10 incident, authorities said. They were being held on nearly $3 million bail each.

The three will be tried as adults, while a 14-year-old boy also accused in the case is being charged in juvenile court.

Montgomery told police she was used as “bait” to lure Murrain to the shed.

Although some reports have said the swastika indicated the four teens were white supremacists, Portland Police Bureau Sergeant Pete Simpson said on Friday that does not appear to be the case, although he did not elaborate.

“We are continuing to work with the victim and his family to make sure that his recovery goes smoothly,” Simpson said.

Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
