FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mother, adult son killed by commuter train in Oregon
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 18, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Mother, adult son killed by commuter train in Oregon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTLAND Ore. (Reuters) - A commuter train killed a mother and her adult son in Oregon after the man leapt into the woman’s motorized wheelchair and apparently hit the controls, propelling them both onto the tracks, officials said on Monday.

Local media said John Paul Kelly, 48, had mental challenges and sometimes jumped into his mother’s lap. The medical examiner said Bertha Kelly, 66, died instantly in Saturday’s accident at a MAX light rail stop near city hall in Gresham.

Her son died later in hospital.

TriMet, the regional transit authority, said he apparently hit the controls on the chair, which then dropped between two carriages as the train was leaving the station. Its driver did not see them fall, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Lee van der Voo; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.